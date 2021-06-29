Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 39863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

