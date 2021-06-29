Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 31,708 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 13,550.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of AudioCodes worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 37.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 279.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

AUDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,614. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

