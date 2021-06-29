Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,406.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 199,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,833,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

