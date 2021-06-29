Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $712,000 Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

