Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,401 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,728. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

