Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,738,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,343,000 after buying an additional 97,084 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,782. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

