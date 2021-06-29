AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 441.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Itron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

