AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after buying an additional 681,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

