AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Steelcase worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

