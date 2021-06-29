AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $957,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

