AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

