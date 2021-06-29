ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS CPBLF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

