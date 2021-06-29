Amalgamated Bank Has $1 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,285,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

