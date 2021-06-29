Amalgamated Bank Sells 305 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

