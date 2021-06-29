Amalgamated Bank Sells 534 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

