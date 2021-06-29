Amalgamated Bank Sells 717 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

