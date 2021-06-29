Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after buying an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

