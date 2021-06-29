AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $71,975.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

