American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

