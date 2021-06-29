American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

