American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

AMSC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.