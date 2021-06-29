Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

