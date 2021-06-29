Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 3,297.5% in June

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a growth of 3,297.5% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,298.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,581 shares of company stock worth $1,227,937 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMST opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. Amesite has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

