Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 3,297.5% in June

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a growth of 3,297.5% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,298.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,581 shares of company stock worth $1,227,937 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
