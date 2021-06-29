Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1,202.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 414,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Amyris worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

