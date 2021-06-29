Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.75 Million

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report sales of $705.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.30 million and the lowest is $689.50 million. Envista reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,097. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

