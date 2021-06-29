Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $159.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the lowest is $158.02 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $675.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,143. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $29,679,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

