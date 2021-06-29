Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 780.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 293,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 7,004,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,145,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

