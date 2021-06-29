Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Allegion posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.19. 395,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

