Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.14. 90,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,046. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

