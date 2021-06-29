Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.65 Million

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $353.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.