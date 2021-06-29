Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.70 million and the highest is $634.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Griffon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.