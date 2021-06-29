Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.55 Million

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $853.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $864.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

