Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.23%.

OPBK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

