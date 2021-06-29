Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.71 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $572.67 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

