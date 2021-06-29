Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $38.10

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 165,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

