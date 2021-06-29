Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £163.45

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £164.12 ($214.42).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £132.55 ($173.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £137.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

