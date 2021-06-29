Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target at $37.18

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 109.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

