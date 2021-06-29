Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $35.44

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.44.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $41.64. 627,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

