Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Target Price at $66.58

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 122,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,341. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

