Analyzing Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Duluth alerts:

This table compares Duluth and Digital Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $638.78 million 0.81 $13.58 million $0.47 36.98 Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Duluth shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Duluth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 4.42% 16.27% 5.68% Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duluth and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Duluth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Duluth beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.