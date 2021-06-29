Analyzing The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amazon.com and The Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 1 45 0 2.98 The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67

Amazon.com presently has a consensus price target of $4,188.37, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. The Honest has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than The Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 6.42% 30.47% 9.08% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and The Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.50 $21.33 billion $41.83 82.33 The Honest $300.52 million 4.85 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

Amazon.com beats The Honest on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

