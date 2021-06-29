AnRKey X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $141,331.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $141,331.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,460,499 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.