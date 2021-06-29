Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $14.49

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $14.85. Antero Resources shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 17,967 shares traded.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.