Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 188.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

