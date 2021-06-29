Apellis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,653 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

