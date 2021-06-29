Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of APP stock traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.60 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,943. Appreciate Group has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a market capitalization of £62.61 million and a P/E ratio of 49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.09.

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

