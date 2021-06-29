Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Jonathan Charles Clelland Sells 49,416 Shares

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Jonathan Charles Clelland sold 49,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total transaction of £326,145.60 ($426,111.31).

LON AQX opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of £179.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 687.72. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 715 ($9.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target for the company.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

