Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Tops $0.0538 on Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $98,246.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00668776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

