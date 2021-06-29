Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,753,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

