Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $71.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

